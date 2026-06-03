Nayef Aguerd headshot

Nayef Aguerd Injury: Fitness concern ahead of World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 5:45am

Aguerd (pubalgia) is following the medical protocol put in place by Morocco's staff but was not ready to feature against Madagascar, with a decision on his World Cup availability still to be made, according to coach Mohamed Ouahbi, per NextGen Morocco. "He follows the protocol we have put in place. He was not ready to play this match, we still have time to make a decision. Whatever happens, we also have Saadane and we are well covered at that position."

Aguerd had undergone surgery for his pubalgia before dealing with post-operative bone inflammation that brought a premature end to his Marseille season, and the coach's cautious comments suggest his availability for the tournament remains genuinely uncertain. The center-back made 21 starts for Marseille this campaign, contributing one goal, 32 tackles, 36 interceptions and 91 clearances before the injury struck, underlining the significant loss his absence would represent for the Atlas Lions. Chadi Riad is expected to start in his place should Aguerd be unable to prove his fitness in time for Morocco's opening fixture.

Nayef Aguerd
Marseille
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