Nayef Aguerd Injury: Hopeful for Mallorca

Aguerd (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Las Palmas but is eyeing a return against Mallorca on April 12, according to manager Imanol Alguacil, per Oscar Badallo of Marca. "Nayef is not going to be in Las Palmas, I hope he does get to Mallorca."

Aguerd is not yet in the call for Sociedad, as he is still missing due to his undisclosed injury. This will make it two straight matches out for the defender. The good news is he is eyeing a return next contest when facing Mallorca on April 12.