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Nayef Aguerd Injury: Inflammation delays return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Aguerd (pubalgia) underwent successful surgery but is dealing with post-operative bone inflammation that has made his return timeline unclear, according to coach Habib Beye, per La Minute OM. "Aguerd's surgery went well, but there is inflammation. We therefore do not yet know the date of his return due to this bone inflammation."

Aguerd had been expected to begin a rehabilitation process targeting a late-season return, but the inflammation is an unwelcome complication that the club will need to manage carefully before setting any firm timeline. The Moroccan center-back has been an undisputed starter for Marseille throughout the campaign, and his extended absence continues to place added responsibility on Facundo Medina and the rest of the back line as the Olympians push for a Champions League spot in the final stretch of the season.

Nayef Aguerd
Marseille
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