Nayef Aguerd Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Aguerd is a late scratch from Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid.
Aguerd was replaced from the starting XI just ahead of Saturday's match, with the defender exiting the team sheet completely and appearing to have suffered an injury. That forces Artiz Elustondo into the starting XI, with the club hoping Aguerd isn't dealing with anything serious as the club enters the final few games of the campaign.
