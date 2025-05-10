Fantasy Soccer
Nayef Aguerd Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Aguerd is a late scratch from Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Aguerd was replaced from the starting XI just ahead of Saturday's match, with the defender exiting the team sheet completely and appearing to have suffered an injury. That forces Artiz Elustondo into the starting XI, with the club hoping Aguerd isn't dealing with anything serious as the club enters the final few games of the campaign.

