Nayef Aguerd Injury: Not fit to play full game

Aguerd (groin) is not fit to play a full game as he is currently following a specific protocol and will ultimately not sign with Real Sociedad for that reason, despite passing a medical and an agreement being reached between the two clubs, deciding to decline the Spanish proposal after speaking with coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato.

Aguerd had been sidelined since March with a groin issue that also cost him a spot at the World Cup with Morocco, making just 22 appearances last season before the injury struck, and had recently returned to full training in what was described as his final phase of recovery with Marseille. After undergoing a medical in Spain, Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo reportedly asked him to play eight full 90 minute matches starting in September, something incompatible with his medical protocol for a gradual return built around 30, then 60, then 90 minute increments. With this move now off the table, he appears set to remain in Marseille, or find a different destination, as his situation continues to develop through the rest of the transfer window.