Nayef Aguerd Injury: Remain out Sunday
Aguerd (knee) remains out for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference.
Aguerd is still dealing with his knee injury and remains out for Sunday's game. He will likely be back against Alaves or Bilbao depending on his recovery according to his coach. Until he fully recovers, Aritz Elustondo is seeing increased playing time in the central defense.
