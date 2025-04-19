Fantasy Soccer
Nayef Aguerd Injury: Remain out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Aguerd (knee) remains out for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference.

Aguerd is still dealing with his knee injury and remains out for Sunday's game. He will likely be back against Alaves or Bilbao depending on his recovery according to his coach. Until he fully recovers, Aritz Elustondo is seeing increased playing time in the central defense.

Nayef Aguerd
Real Sociedad
