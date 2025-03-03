Nayef Aguerd Injury: Resumes full training

Aguerd (undisclosed) is back in full training and could be an option to face Manchester United on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League, El Diario Vasco reports.

Aguerd didn't play in the 4-0 loss to FC Barcelona on Sunday due to a suspension, but the fact that he's back in full training suggests he was also dealing with a minor injury. Either way, the defender should be an option -- at least off the bench -- for Thursday's marquee matchup against Manchester United. Aguerd has been a regular for Sociedad this season, tallying 26 starts across 28 competitions between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.