Nayef Aguerd Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Aguerd (groin) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Toulouse due to his recurrent injury, according to Karim Attab from Maritima Media.
Aguerd has been dealing with ongoing groin issues and hasn't trained fully with the squad in recent days, which ultimately rules him out for Saturday's clash against Toulouse. It's a major setback for the Olympians, as he is usually the first defender locked into the starting XI when healthy. His absence will force a reshuffle along the back line, with either Facundo Medina or Benjamin Pavard expected to step into the starting role in central defense in the Pink City.
