Nayef Aguerd headshot

Nayef Aguerd Injury: Surgery confirmed Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Aguerd (pubalgia) will undergo a surgery Thursday and miss several weeks of competition to recover, according to the club.

Aguerd is set to go under the knife on Thursday to address a recurring and painful case of pubalgia that has been bothering him since November, and the Moroccan center-back is expected to be sidelined for several weeks while he recovers. The plan is for him to make it back before the end of the season to give Marseille a boost in the final push for Champions League qualification. In the meantime, Benjamin Pavard, Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina are lined up to rotate and hold down the fort in central defense while Aguerd is out of action.

Nayef Aguerd
Marseille
