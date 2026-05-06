Nayef Aguerd Injury: Travels to Morocco

Aguerd (pubalgia) will travel to Morocco to continue his rehabilitation protocol in collaboration with the national team's medical staff, bringing a definitive end to his Marseille season, according to the club.

Aguerd had been dealing with post-operative bone inflammation since undergoing surgery for his pubalgia, making any return to action this season impossible. The Moroccan center-back ends the campaign having been an undisputed starter for Marseille before the injury struck, and the focus now shifts entirely to being fit for Morocco at the World Cup next month. The club remains in close coordination with the various medical staffs involved to ensure his recovery progresses smoothly ahead of the tournament. Aguerd made 21 appearances (21 starts) for Marseille this campaign, contributing one goal, 32 tackles, 36 interceptions and 91 clearances.