Nayef Aguerd headshot

Nayef Aguerd Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Aguerd (pubalgia) underwent a successful surgery Thursday and will now being his rehabilitation, according to coach Habib Beye, per La Minute OM.

Aguerd underwent successful surgery Thursday to address his pubalgia and will now begin a rehabilitation process expected to sideline him for several weeks, with hopes of returning for the final stretch of the season as Marseille pushes for a Champions League spot. The defender has been an undisputed starter for the Olympians throughout the campaign, so his absence will force adjustments along the back line. Facundo Medina is expected to step into a larger defensive role while Aguerd works his way back.

Nayef Aguerd
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nayef Aguerd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nayef Aguerd See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
128 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
198 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
198 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
205 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
205 days ago