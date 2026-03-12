Nayef Aguerd Injury: Undergoes successful surgery
Aguerd (pubalgia) underwent a successful surgery Thursday and will now being his rehabilitation, according to coach Habib Beye, per La Minute OM.
Aguerd underwent successful surgery Thursday to address his pubalgia and will now begin a rehabilitation process expected to sideline him for several weeks, with hopes of returning for the final stretch of the season as Marseille pushes for a Champions League spot. The defender has been an undisputed starter for the Olympians throughout the campaign, so his absence will force adjustments along the back line. Facundo Medina is expected to step into a larger defensive role while Aguerd works his way back.
