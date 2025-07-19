Menu
Nayef Aguerd

Nayef Aguerd News: Features in preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Aguerd (knee) appeared for 45 minutes in a friendly against Grasshopper on Saturday.

Aguerd returned to play from a knee injury he sustained last season, seeing the field in the second half of a friendly. It still remains unclear if the defender is going to be with the club to begin the season, with rumors lingering. That said, after a loan last season and the club looking for a full transfer of the player, it appears more likely he will begin the 2025/26 season away from West Ham.

