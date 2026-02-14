Nayef Aguerd News: Makes starting XI

Aguerd (illness/groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg.

Aguerd makes the starting XI for Saturday's showdown against Strasbourg after missing the Classique with an illness and a minor groin issue. The Moroccan center-back returned to full training this week and steps straight back into his usual role along Marseille's backline. He resumes his place as a consistent and authoritative presence in defense.