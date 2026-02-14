Nayef Aguerd headshot

Nayef Aguerd News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Aguerd (illness/groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg.

Aguerd makes the starting XI for Saturday's showdown against Strasbourg after missing the Classique with an illness and a minor groin issue. The Moroccan center-back returned to full training this week and steps straight back into his usual role along Marseille's backline. He resumes his place as a consistent and authoritative presence in defense.

Nayef Aguerd
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nayef Aguerd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nayef Aguerd See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
102 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
172 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
172 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
179 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
179 days ago