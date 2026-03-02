Neal Maupay Injury: Dealing with minor injury

Maupay (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury in the last training session ahead of Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis and ultimately missed the game, according to Samuel Silva from ABC Sevilla.

Maupay will be evaluated over the next few days after picking up a minor injury in the final training session before Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis. The French forward has been a locked-in starter since arriving at the club, so his absence forced a shakeup in the starting XI with Alexis Sanchez in line to step into a bigger role and handle the added attacking responsibilities up top until he returns to full speed.