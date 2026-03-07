Neal Maupay Injury: Out against Rayo Vallecano

Maupay (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Maupay will miss another match after sitting out the Gran Derby against Real Betis due to a hamstring injury. The striker has not recovered in time to return despite progressing in training this week. His absence is a setback for Sevilla, as he has been a regular starter since arriving during the winter transfer window, with Isaac Romero expected to start in his place.