Neal Maupay Injury: Trains fully Wednesday

Maupay (hamstring) was spotted training fully with the team Wednesday, according to Zona Mixta.

Maupay missed the last two matches with a minor muscular issue, but the Frenchman was back in full training Wednesday and should be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Barcelona. The striker started each of his four appearances for Sevilla since arriving at the club and could be lined up to regain that role in the upcoming fixtures. If he ends up returning from the bench instead, Alexis Sanchez would likely be the next man up to step into the starting spot.