Neal Maupay Injury: Trains normally

Maupay (undisclosed) was spotted training normally this week and should be back in contention for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Zona Mixta.

Maupay missed Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis with a minor injury but was spotted back in full team training this week and should be back in contention for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. That is a big boost for Sevilla since Maupay has been a regular starter since arriving in the winter transfer window and is expected to regain his role moving forward.