Neal Maupay News: Assists on Monday

Maupay assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Monday's 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad.

Maupay set up Alexis Sanchez for the only goal of the game in the 50th minute. He created the most chances in the match and completed 21 passes. Maupay has now recorded goal contributions in back-to-back games for the first time since November 2024.