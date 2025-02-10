Neal Maupay News: Decisive off bench

Maupay scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Maupay didn't play at the Olimpico last Sunday and was on the bench against Angers, mainly due to the arrival of Amine Gouiri, who is expected to start up front for Marseille. However, coach Roberto De Zerbi's praise, calling him like a son and insisting he will stay at the club as long as he does, may have fueled the forward's motivation. He showed that on Sunday, staying active in the frontline and scoring after a combination with Amine Gouiri on the left wing. Maupay could be a valuable option as a supersub moving forward, given his ability to create danger in the opposing defense.