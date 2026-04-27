Neal Maupay News: Scores opener in loss

Maupay scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Osasuna.

Maupay put Sevilla in front in the 69th minute, getting on the end of Djibril Sow's perfectly weighted pass and guiding a composed header from the middle of the box past Sergio Herrera for his second La Liga goal since arriving from Marseille in the winter window. He earned his first start in four matches and made his presence felt with three shots, including two on target, while also chipping in defensively with a tackle. The former Seagull will be counted on to keep delivering down the stretch as the club battles to stay clear of the relegation zone.