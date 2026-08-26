Neco Williams Injury: Set for assessment ahead of Liverpool
Williams (face) will be assessed ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Liverpool after suffering a facial injury in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Leeds United, the club announced.
Williams picked up the facial injury during the midweek cup defeat and his availability for Saturday's trip to Anfield is now uncertain. The defender will be evaluated ahead of the match, with his status likely depending on the severity of the issue and how he progresses over the coming days. Luca Netz is the leading candidate to start at left-back if Williams is ultimately unable to feature.
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