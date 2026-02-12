Williams was one of Forest's most active weapons out wide, constantly attacking space, whipping himself into crossing lanes, and letting it rip from distance. One of his long-range strikes took a deflection and clipped the roof of the net as Forest cranked up the pressure, and he later served in the cross that sparked the late double chance. He kept his foot on the gas until the final whistle but could not deliver the killer ball or finish, even after setting a new season high with seven shots (two on target) and matching his season best with four chances created. This was arguably his sharpest performance of the campaign, yet he still walked away without the decisive moment his display deserved.