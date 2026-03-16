Neco Williams News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Williams registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

Williams kept a clean sheet Sunday, his seventh of the campaign. He made two clearances on that end as he and his fellow defenders only allowed one shot on target throughout the match. He was active on the attack too, creating two chances, recording three crosses and taking two shots in his full 90 minutes of action.