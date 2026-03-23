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Neco Williams News: Pair of assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Williams was involved throughout Sunday's rout and he put his mark on the match with a pair of assists in the clash. He sent in five crosses and nearly had a goal of his own with a dangerous shot. The defender was good throughout and he continues to be a constant offensive threat whenever he's on the ball.

Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
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