Neco Williams News: Pair of assists Sunday
Williams assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Williams was involved throughout Sunday's rout and he put his mark on the match with a pair of assists in the clash. He sent in five crosses and nearly had a goal of his own with a dangerous shot. The defender was good throughout and he continues to be a constant offensive threat whenever he's on the ball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neco Williams See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 316 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 316 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3017 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 419 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neco Williams See More