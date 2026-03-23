Neco Williams News: Pair of assists Sunday

Williams assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Williams was involved throughout Sunday's rout and he put his mark on the match with a pair of assists in the clash. He sent in five crosses and nearly had a goal of his own with a dangerous shot. The defender was good throughout and he continues to be a constant offensive threat whenever he's on the ball.