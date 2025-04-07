Fantasy Soccer
Neco Williams News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Williams assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Williams led the Nottingham Forest attack Saturday with seven crosses (two accurate), one of which was the impetus for their lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. The seven crosses attempted marked the most in a single appearance for Williams this season. Williams has started in each of Forest's last five fixtures, creating eight chances and contributing to three clean sheet efforts.

Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
