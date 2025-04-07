Neco Williams News: Provides assist in defeat

Williams assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Williams led the Nottingham Forest attack Saturday with seven crosses (two accurate), one of which was the impetus for their lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. The seven crosses attempted marked the most in a single appearance for Williams this season. Williams has started in each of Forest's last five fixtures, creating eight chances and contributing to three clean sheet efforts.