Neco Williams headshot

Neco Williams News: Scores equalizer from range

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Williams scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Williams fired home the equalizer for Nottingham Forest in the 38th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the City Ground, getting on the end of Callum Hudson-Odoi's pass before ripping a low 20-yard strike past Marco Bizot at the near post. He was active all game from left-back, impacting both ends with four shots, two chances created, nine crosses and three tackles won. Williams has now surpassed his previous career high in league play, reaching five goal contributions across 31 Premier League appearances this season.

Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neco Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neco Williams See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago