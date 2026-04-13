Neco Williams News: Scores equalizer from range

Williams scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Williams fired home the equalizer for Nottingham Forest in the 38th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the City Ground, getting on the end of Callum Hudson-Odoi's pass before ripping a low 20-yard strike past Marco Bizot at the near post. He was active all game from left-back, impacting both ends with four shots, two chances created, nine crosses and three tackles won. Williams has now surpassed his previous career high in league play, reaching five goal contributions across 31 Premier League appearances this season.