Neco Williams News: Scores goal

Williams scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 7-0 victory against Brighton.

Offensively, January was a rough month for Williams, who logged only one accurate cross and zero shots on goal in more than five hours of work. That is not the case for February, as Williams began his with a goal that he had not scored since Nottingham Forest's 2022-23 season. Williams' goal is a rarity, so after the league-wide break should see him go back to showcasing himself defensively and nothing more than that.