Neco Williams News: Whips in five crosses

Williams registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Williams had a solid two-way match Sunday as his team earned a point, recording one shot, a chance created and five crosses in the attack to go along with two interceptions, three tackles and four clearances in the defense. He has gone four league matches since his last goal contribution, with two goals and three assists all season.