Williams made solid contributions Sunday at left-back but his efforts were not enough to contain an assertive Bournemouth attack. He won eight of the 10 duels he engaged in, two of the three tackles, and executed two interceptions, two clearances and four recoveries. He was also able to place a shot on target and had another attempt blocked. The regular starter has got onto the scoresheet once but has yet to contribute to a clean sheet; his performance is not helped by a weak Forest defensive line around him.