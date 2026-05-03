Nectarios Triantis News: Assists winner Saturday

Triantis assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Triantis assisted the match-winning goal Saturday as his cross connected with Anthony Markanich's head in the 74th minute to take the 3-2 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match, but it was enough to secure the win and record his first assist of the season. He was subbed off immediately after that goal, replaced by Wil Trapp in the 75th minute.