Nectarios Triantis News: Scores screamer in loss

Triantis scored on his only shot in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Triantis scored a screamer from 30 yards out after making a marauding run that started beyond midfield. Known more for his defensive work in the midfield, Triantis continues to flash his attacking upside after scoring three goals to go with two assists in just nine appearances last year. Up next is a tough matchup on the road on Sunday versus the Vancouver Whitecaps.