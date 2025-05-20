Nediljko Labrovic News: Busy due to injury

Labrovic made 15 starts and kept two clean sheets in the Bundesliga.

Labrovic was the backup option behind Finn Dahmen to open the season and remained the backup option throughout. An injury to Dahmen meant Labrovic got a run of starts that saw him even earn the top choice-job for three months. Unfortunately some truly dreadful form from Labrovic saw Dahmen brought back into goal, and he was a shining star. He kept nine clean sheets in 19 matches and conceded just 19 total goals, turning in arguably the best goalkeeping performance in the division. Barring an injury or downturn in form for Dahmen, Labrovic will remain on the bench moving forward.