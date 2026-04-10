Nediljko Labrovic News: Inactive for personal reasons

Labrovic was not an option in Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim because he was dealing with private issues, according to the club.

Labrovic is the second-choice goalkeeper behind Finn Dahmen, so his exclusion mostly affects the depth of the squad, with Daniel Klein being promoted to a bench role. It's still unclear when the Croatian will rejoin the team, but he might not see any action in the short term regardless of his status.