Nediljko Labrovic News: Inactive for personal reasons
Labrovic was not an option in Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim because he was dealing with private issues, according to the club.
Labrovic is the second-choice goalkeeper behind Finn Dahmen, so his exclusion mostly affects the depth of the squad, with Daniel Klein being promoted to a bench role. It's still unclear when the Croatian will rejoin the team, but he might not see any action in the short term regardless of his status.
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