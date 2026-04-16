Nediljko Labrovic News: Not in injury report

Labrovic (personal) has been cleared from the injury report and is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to the club.

Labrovic's return restores the normal goalkeeping hierarchy for Mainz, with the Croatian sliding back into his second-choice role behind Finn Dahmen. His absence had promoted Daniel Klein to the bench, but that reshuffle is no longer necessary with Labrovic back in the fold. His return has no impact on the starting lineup but gives coach Manuel Baum his full complement of goalkeeping options heading into the weekend.