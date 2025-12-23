Benedett spent last season with New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro, making 23 appearances with 11 goals and seven assists, earning a place in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and being named Player of the Month in June. He added four goal contributions during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, helping RBNY II win their first MLS NEXT Pro Cup title. Previously, he was on loan at Estudiantes de la Plata, primarily featuring for the reserve side with 27 appearances, three goals, and two assists, and he has made one appearance for Argentina's U-20s.