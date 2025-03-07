Neil El Aynaoui Injury: Included in squad

El Aynaoui (hamstring) has been included on the squad for Saturday's game against Marseille.

The midfielder, who has made eight starts and 15 appearances for Lens this season, has been added to the squad despite picking up a hamstring injury earlier this week. It seems he might be headed to a bench role if he's not 100 percent fit, though the fact that he's started in his last six appearances suggests Lens might wait for him until the very last minute to include him in the XI.