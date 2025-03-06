Neil El Aynaoui Injury: Picks up hamstring injury

El Aynaoui picked up a hamstring injury following Saturday's game against Le Havre and is doubtful for the match against Marseille on Saturday, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.

El Aynaoui is doubtful for Saturday's game due to a hamstring injury sustained this week. His potential absence is significant as he has been a regular starter this season, and it may require a change to the starting lineup. If he is unavailable and considering the suspensions for Saturday, Nampalys Mendy could be called upon to play in midfield.