Neil El Aynaoui News: All-action midfield performance

El Aynaoui bossed the midfield against Saint-Etienne during Sunday's 1-0 victory. In 90 minutes played, the 23 year old created the most chances in the match with three, put four of his six crosses on target, won nine of his 14 duels, and three of his five tackles. El Ayanoui has cooled off in the goal contributions department, but he continues to put himself and his teammates in attacking positions.