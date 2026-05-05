Neil El Aynaoui News: Clears suspension

El Aynaoui completed a one-game disqualification in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina

El Aynaoui will likely return to a deputy role, as Manu Kone worked his way back from an injury, divvying up minutes also with Niccolo Pisilli. He has tallied four key passes, four crosses (two accurate) and four interceptions in his last five displays (three starts), scoring and assisting once in the same match.