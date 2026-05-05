Neil El Aynaoui headshot

Neil El Aynaoui News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

El Aynaoui completed a one-game disqualification in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina

El Aynaoui will likely return to a deputy role, as Manu Kone worked his way back from an injury, divvying up minutes also with Niccolo Pisilli. He has tallied four key passes, four crosses (two accurate) and four interceptions in his last five displays (three starts), scoring and assisting once in the same match.

Neil El Aynaoui
Roma
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