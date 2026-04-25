Neil El Aynaoui News: Involved in two goals in Bologna game

El Aynaoui scored one goal and assisted once from one shot (one on target), four corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

El Aynaoui got the call over Stephan El Shaarawy to replace Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh) and had his best performance of the season, combining with Donyell Malen on two goals, first feeding his teammate with a timely pass near the box, then heading it home from point-blank range on a soft cross. He's up to two goals and two assists in the season. His previous goal contributions dated back to late November. Paulo Dybala will also be in the mix at the position in the next few matches, while Manu Kone (thigh) shouldn't be far from returning. El Aynaoui has tallied four chances created, four crosses (two accurate) and four interceptions in his last five appearances (three starts).