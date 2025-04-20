Neil El Aynaoui News: Returns with goal

El Aynaoui scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 win against Brest.

In El Aynaoui's first game post-suspension, he scored immediately, giving him four goals across his last seven appearances. Though he may not replicate his previous goal-scoring output, El Aynaoui has been more reliable from the flank, with at least two accurate crosses and five corners in three of his last four games.