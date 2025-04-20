Fantasy Soccer
Neil El Aynaoui headshot

Neil El Aynaoui News: Returns with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

El Aynaoui scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 win against Brest.

In El Aynaoui's first game post-suspension, he scored immediately, giving him four goals across his last seven appearances. Though he may not replicate his previous goal-scoring output, El Aynaoui has been more reliable from the flank, with at least two accurate crosses and five corners in three of his last four games.

Neil El Aynaoui
Lens
