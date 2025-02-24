Neil El Aynaoui News: Scores in defeat

El Aynaoui scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Nantes.

El Aynaoui started for the fifth consecutive match and converted a second-half penalty for his second goal of the season. He also set season highs with 10 corners and nine crosses, establishing himself as the team's primary set-piece taker. His next chance to contribute will come Saturday against Le Havre.