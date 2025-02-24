Fantasy Soccer
Neil El Aynaoui News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

El Aynaoui scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Nantes.

El Aynaoui started for the fifth consecutive match and converted a second-half penalty for his second goal of the season. He also set season highs with 10 corners and nine crosses, establishing himself as the team's primary set-piece taker. His next chance to contribute will come Saturday against Le Havre.

Neil El Aynaoui
Lens
