Neil El Aynaoui News: Scores in draw
El Aynaoui scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in four inaccurate crosses, made two interceptions and suffered two fouls during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.
El Aynaoui definitely took his game to another level during the second half of the season and proved it again here with another active display that included a goal scored off a powerful header that drew things level at 1-1 just after the hour mark. With five goals and one assist over his last 10 starts, the midfielder has been one of Ligue 1's most reliable midfielders for fantasy purposes.
