El Aynaoui scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Le Havre. He was injured and subbed out in the 71st minute.

El Aynaoui notched his third goal of the season as he opened up the scoring with a penalty kick in the third minute of the match. He has now scored penalties in back-to-back games.