Neil El Aynaoui News: Scores winning goal against OM

El Aynaoui scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Marseille.

El Aynaoui started Saturday's match despite dealing with a minor hamstring injury during the week and played the full 90 minutes. He scored the late winner on a counterattack after receiving a well-placed pass from Deiver Andres Machado in the box and firing into the top right corner. This was his third goal in the last three matches with the Blood and Gold. He will look to extend his scoring streak against Rennes on Saturday.