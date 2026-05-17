Neil El Aynaoui News: Serviceable outing in Lazio tilt

El Aynaoui created two scoring chances and registered one cross (one accurate), three tackles (two won) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lazio.

El Aynaoui put together a nice two-way display while replacing Manu Kone (undisclosed) and teaming up with Niccolo Pisilli in the midfield in a more defensive look. His minutes in the last game will mostly depend on the starter's status. He has notched at least one key pass and one cross in his four appearances on the trot (three starts), totaling seven of each, with four accurate deliveries, one goal and one assist over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight outing with one or more tackles, for a total of seven (three won).