Neil El Aynaoui News: Single shot against Lille

El Aynaoui had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

El Aynaoui took one shot and put it on target but failed to accomplish much as Lens seemed largely shut out. The midfielder does well in an attacking role, but he's not been able to get on the ball as much as he would have hoped, often falling to the wayside in matches. He also failed to send in accurate crosses on his two chances.