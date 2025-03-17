Neil El Aynaoui News: Six crosses on Saturday

El Aynaoui assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

El Aynaoui provided an assist for the team's only goal in the match. It was the 23-year-old's first assist in the league campaign this season. El Aynaoui made six interceptions as well, the most by any player in the match.