Neil El Aynaoui News: Suspended via yellow cards
El Aynaoui is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
El Aynaoui received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Reims on April. 11. Adrien Thomasson is expected to find back a starting role in the midfield for that game.
