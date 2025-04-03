Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Neil El Aynaoui headshot

Neil El Aynaoui News: Suspended via yellow cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

El Aynaoui is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

El Aynaoui received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Reims on April. 11. Adrien Thomasson is expected to find back a starting role in the midfield for that game.

Neil El Aynaoui
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now