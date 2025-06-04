Neil El Aynaoui News: Top scorer

El Aynaoui scored eight goals and added one assist in 1,587 minutes in Ligue 1.

El Aynaoui shockingly topped the team in goals with just eight. That speaks to how poor of an offensive season Lens had more than any individual brilliance by El Aynaoui. Still he did lead the team, something that could see his role increase next season. That's even more likely after he started all but once match in the final four months of the campaign after opening the season on the bench.